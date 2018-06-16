2 / 10

MISS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is often seen picking white ethnics for attending local events, this time too, stepped out in a sour cream-hued suit to attend the screening of a documentary film, Filmisthaan. The bespoke, delicately-embellished piece from House of Qidwa was teamed with embellished jutis and stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised it with a noticeable diamond ring. We think it was an uninspiring look and stylist Aastha Sharma could have gone with a better pick. Aishwarya went a little heavy with the make-up and her darkly kohl-lined eyes with nude make-up did not complement her outfit. The actor rounded out her look with a soft blowout hairstyle. (Source: aasthasharma/Instagram)