MISS: Mahira Khan was spotted on the streets of New York in a bright outfit by Sana Safinaz and the patterns resembled a floral foliage that seemed too jarring to begin with. It was teamed with an applique blouse. Even though we couldn’t warm up to her choice of outfit, we think she still managed to look good. The saving grace was her minimal make-up with just a pop of burnt orange on her lips. (Source: mahirahkhan)