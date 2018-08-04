5 / 10

Kangana Ranaut was seen stepping out in a beautiful mint green chiffon creation at the Sanchar Kranti Yojna in Raipur. Styled by Ami Patel, the six-yard wonder with applique work on it gave a regal touch to her look. This was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and complemented with a statement neckpiece from Miu Miu. We think the actor looked nothing short of royalty. We also love the high bun with a dramatic wave by hairstylist Divya. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)