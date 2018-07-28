4 / 10

HIT: Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa Shetty was seen in a trench coat and an asymmetrical skirt combo from Bennch. The bright blue trench teamed with the monochrome skirt made for quite an interesting pair. As if the vibrant colour of the coat was not enough, Batra further added a pop of yellow to her look with a pair of high heels from Vincenzio Robertina. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes and a neatly-styled ponytail gave finishing touches to her look. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)