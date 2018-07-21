8 / 10

MISS: Kajol stepped out in a basic blue denim-white camisole outfit that was given a fusion twist with a floral embroidered blue jacket from Sonam Luthria. We wish she had ditched the jacket as it just made her attire too confusing. Stylist Radhika Mehra accessorised the look with metallic jewellery, which we think was another mistake. Rounding off with a dewy sheen, hair coiffed into a half-bun, and black platform heels, we think the actor failed to meet the mark this time. (Source: Instagram)