HIT: Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the wrap-up party of Kedarnath and looked absolutely gorgeous in a satin yellow knotted ruffle top by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The voluminous sleeves added an element of drama and she paired her top with a pair of ripped jeans. With hair in soft waves, she rounded out the look with colourful stilettos. The knotted top makes her seem like someone straight out of the early ’90s glamour world and we cannot take our eyes off her. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)