Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 27 – Feb 2)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/fashion-hits-and-misses-of-the-week-jan-27-feb-2-5565212/

Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 27 – Feb 2)

While Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut exuded elegance with their sartorial choices, Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Chopra missed the mark with their quirky outfits. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Sara Ali Khan was spotted donning a Manish Malhotra creation. The multiple stripes lehenga looked lovely on her that she rounded off with half-tied hairdo. (Instagram: Tanya Gavhri)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show clad in a Vivienne Westwood dress, to promote her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the dress with grey abstract print was rounded out with strappy heels from Jimmy Choo. (Instagram: Priyanka Chopra)

MISS: Shilpa Shetty's outfit comprised of a ‘midnight blue pleated pre-draped’ sari featuring dahlia applique work on it that was styled with a contrasting embellished corset blouse. We think her ensemble failed to hit the mark. (Instagram: Shilpa Shetty)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was recently spotted in a yellow sari from the label, Jodi Life. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the sari with scalloped edges was teamed with a blush pink blouse. The contrast worked rather well. (Instagram: Sonam Kapoor)

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor turned heads when she was spotted attending Umang 2019, Mumbai Police’s annual cultural festival. For the occasion, the actor picked a beautiful gold embellished Anarkali from the label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut was spotted in a powder pink dress from the label Ulyana Sergeenko Couture that she layered with a similar coloured coat from Prada. The Mainikarnika actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of heels from Dolce and Gabbana and statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers. (Instagram: Team Kangana Ranaut)

HIT: At the recent Umang Police Awards 2019, Katrina Kaif wore a lovely deep red sharara sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The fusion attire was draped in a unique style that made it look like a sari. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kriti Sanon was looked gorgeous in a Sunaina Khera outfit at the Umang 2019 event. The actor picked a hand embroidered tulle lehenga with a silk taffeta floor length jacket and styled it with a multi-layered diamond and emerald neckpiece. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Parineeti Chopra stepped out in an ensemble from the label MXS, a brand founded by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan. The crisp white shirt was paired with hip hop inspired hand-painted Graffiti Skirt and the look was accessorised with gold hoops earrings and stilettos. (Instagram: Sanjana Batra)

HIT: Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a light-hued anarkali by Tarun Tahiliani. The look was accessorised with earrings from Amrapali earrings. (Instagram: Sanjoy Kumar Dhauliya)

