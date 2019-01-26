Toggle Menu Sections
Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 20 – Jan 26)

While Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari gave ethnic wear goals, Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha missed the mark with their vibrant outfits. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted looking pretty in a funky white t-shirt from Versace. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Shikha Karamchandani, the top was teamed with a hologram skirt from the label Madison. (Instgram: Style Cell)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra, who started an YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, shot for it recently and shared pictures of the same where she was seen wearing a Phoenix wrap mesh dress from the label Diane von Furstenberg. Needless to say, the actor looked absolutely stunning in it. (Instgram: Priyanka Chopra)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted attending an event looking regal as ever in a Raw Mango creation. The actor continued her love affair with sarees in this sheer one featuring gold embroidery on it that was styled with a black blouse. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at a party wearing a red and pink sequined short dress and missed the mark completely. The outfit did nothing for her and looked rather gaudy. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted turning heads and redefining casual dressing with her head-to-toe denim ensemble. The actor wore a tight-fitting denim top from the label Madison, which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted jeans from US-based label Urban Outfitters. She further layered her outfit with a quirky black denim jacket. (Instagram: Mohit Rai)

HIT: Recently, at the Urja Awards 2019 in Mumbai, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in a beautiful Payal Khandwala sari. The actor upped her fashion game by styling it with a multi-layered silver necklace and statement bracelets. (Instagram: Aditi Rao Hydari)

HIT: For the trailer launch of her upcoming film Total Dhamaal, Madhuri Dixit was recently spotted looking lovely in a yellow Marks & Spencer top and flared trousers from H&M. The ensemble is exactly what we need for the upcoming summers. (Instagram: Ami Patel)

HIT: Dressed in a light gold-coloured Anavila Misra sari and complementing it with a matching blouse, Dia Mirza exuded elegance. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she accessorised the outfit with a silver tiered necklace and a pair of matching earrings. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Malaika Arora was clad in a red dress from Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina. Her outfit seemed very confusing and we think Arora could have opted for something better. (Instagram: Maneka Harisinghani)

HIT: Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the HT Palate Fest wearing a navy blue dress from the label Jacquemus. She added a fashionable twist to the asymmetric outfit, with statement silver jewellery and a sleek tight bun. (Instagram: Shilpa Shetty)

