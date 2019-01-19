Toggle Menu Sections
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/fashion-hits-and-misses-of-the-week-jan-13-jan-19-5546167/

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19)

While Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave ethnic wear goals, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor's outfits were a huge let down. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Aditi Rao Hydari was clad in a navy blue, art nouveau kalidaar dress from Nautanky by Nilesh Parashar. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the floral embroidered ethnic gown was teamed with statement earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. (Instagram: Sanam Ratansi)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a stunning white and golden suit. Letting the outfit do the talking, she kept her look minimal and accessorised her suit with a pair of long earrings and golden juttis. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

MISS: Deepika Padukone turned heads in an ensemble by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her outfit comprised of an off-shoulder ruffled pink top teamed with high-waist red pants. While the actor looked lovely, we did not quite like the colour combination. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

MISS: Janhvi Kapoor caught our attention with her Anamika Khanna outfit that included a pair of white and hot pink, embroidered pants along with a matching skirt. It was teamed with a sleeveless, quirkily embroidered blouse that had tassels on it. We think her outfit missed the mark and she could have opted for something better. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: While promoting her upcoming film Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted donning a gorgeous black and gold sari gifted to her by actor Rekha. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Shnoy, the look was rounded out with her characteristic bun. (Instagram: Team Kangana Ranaut)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

MISS: Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a sea green gown with ruffle detailing around the hips and arms. We think the actor could have opted for something less confusing and given this flowy gown a miss. (Instagram: Poonam Damania)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: While attending director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a full-sleeves red dress featuring a plunging neckline. Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed it with silver strappy heels. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Sara Ali Khan was seen in a blush pink shirt from Madison on Peddar that was teamed with a short green skirt from Topshop. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the contrast worked extremely well and we really liked the lace detail on the shirt. (Instagram: Style Cell)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Taapsee Pannu chose to go for a blue long dress from Vedika M’s Spring-Summer’19 collection. Bold red lips, winged eyeliner and hair curled into natural waves complemented her look well. (Instagram: Devki Bhatt)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Yami Gautam, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Yami Gautam was spotted looking chic in a black trench coat from FableStreet. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was rounded out with matching boots, black sunnies and hair styled in soft curls. (Instagram: Mohit Rai)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Malaika Arora in this red Alena Akhmadullina dress is a huge letdown
2 Former British PM Major urges Theresa May to drop Brexit red lines
3 Anil Kapoor adds his own spin to the #10YearChallenge