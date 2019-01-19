Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/fashion-hits-and-misses-of-the-week-jan-13-jan-19-5546167/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 13 – Jan 19)
While Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave ethnic wear goals, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor's outfits were a huge let down. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.