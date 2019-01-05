Toggle Menu Sections
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 30 – Jan 5)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/fashion-hits-and-misses-of-the-week-dec-30-jan-5-5524361/

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 30 – Jan 5)

While Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty made heads turn in sequinned gowns, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pastel pink outfits gave ethnic wear goals. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a pastel pink Sukriti and Aakriti ensemble that included a kurta, a pair of embellished flared pants and a matching dupatta. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she accessorised her outfit with heavy gold jhumkas and mojaris that complemented her outfit. (Instagram: Sukriti & Aakriti)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Anushka Sharma was seen wearing an off-shoulder slit sequin dress from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s collection. Accessorising with a pair of white heels and a pair of pearl studs, she kept her look simple yet elegant. (Instagram: Virat Kohli)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Anushka Sharma was dressed in a pink lacy dress from Burberry. Keeping her hair open with a no-makeup look, we think she looked rather nice. (Instagram: Anushka Sharma)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: While attending the trailer launch of Manikarnika in Hyderabad, Kangana Ranaut turned heads in a handwoven pastel pink Ekaya Banaras sari that she styled with a contrasting, round neck blouse. With Fizzy Goblet juttis and Amrapali jhumkas to round out her look, the actor made for a pretty sight. (Instagram: Ami Patel)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted looking gorgeous in an electric blue gown from Alexander Terekhov. The stunning gown featured a wrap detail and a thigh-high slit, and needless to say, the Veere Di Wedding actor managed to pull off the outfit with utmost grace. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Malaika Arora was spotted in a custom-made gown from the label Belluccio. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, the attire was accessorised with a stunning emerald neckpiece from Farah Khan. (Instagram: Maneka Harisinghani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Malaika Arora was spotted in an off-shoulder sequinned dress from Sarah Fahmy. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was accessorised with emerald cut green and blush pink round earrings and round cut ‘Zirconia from Swarovski’ rings from Diosa by Darshan Dave. (Instagram: Maneka Harisinghani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: While in London, Priyanka Chopra sported a 3.1 Phillip Lim olive green dress teamed with a black jacket and Sam Edelman heels. A nude make-up palette with sleek hairdo rounded off her look well. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: Shilpa Shetty looked lovely in a blue, sequinned gown that featured a V-neck and a wrap detail from Yousef Aljasmi. Keeping accessories and make-up to a minimal, the actress let her well-defined smokey eyes and her outfit do the talking. (Instagram: Shilpa Shetty)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news

HIT: For her birthday party on January 1, Vidya Balan chose to wear an emerald green jumpsuit with a belt and a black cape that went around her shoulders and added an element of drama to the outfit. To exaggerate the retro vibe in her attire, she picked a pair of huge round earrings to complete her ensemble. (Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android