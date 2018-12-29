Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jhanvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 23 – Dec 29)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/fashion-hits-and-misses-of-the-week-dec-23-dec-29-5513838/
Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jhanvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 23 – Dec 29)
While Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exuded elegance in traditional outfits, Kangana Ranaut's boss lady avatar made heads turn. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.