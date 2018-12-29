Toggle Menu Sections
Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Jhanvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 23 – Dec 29)

While Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exuded elegance in traditional outfits, Kangana Ranaut's boss lady avatar made heads turn. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Kangana Ranaut wore a Tom Ford tweed jacket that she teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The look was kept simple and chic and was acccessorised with thigh high buckle boots from the same label. (Instagram: Team Kangana Ranaut)

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in an embellished anarkali from designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock’s label. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire was teamed with a beige dupatta and the look was rounded out with bright pink lips. (Instagram: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

HIT: Anushka Sharma stunned in a white feather sleeve, one-shoulder wrap dress from Gauri & Nainika that was accessorised with pearl earrings. With hair tied in a bun, a beautiful shade of brown lipstick and well-defined eyes rounded out her look. (Instagram: Sanam Ratansi)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stepped out in all-blue asymmetrical skirt and top combo from Dalood. Gorgeous curls, bronze tint eyeshadow and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look. (Instagram: Sonam Kapoor)

HIT: Deepika Padukone looked regal in a pink sari with golden border from Raw Mango. It was teamed with a matching blouse, a stunning gold choker and statement earrings. Hair neatly tied in a bun, winged eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick rounded out the look. (Instagram: Shaleena Nathani)

HIT: Katrina Kaif attended a Christmas party in Mumbai wearing a floral mini dress from Zimmermann’s Resort Swim 19 collection. The outfit featured a plunging neckline and blouson sleeves was teamed with brown suede heels. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: While attending Simmba promotions Sara Ali Khan was seen in an animal-print jumpsuit from River Island. The attire seemed ill-fitted and it looked unflattering on her. (Express Photo: Sara Ali Khan)

HIT: Malaika Arora who picked a silver metallic sequin pantsuit by Rachel Zoe, left us impressed. Keeping her make-up rather simple, she rounded off the outfit with an emerald pendant chain and silver shimmery heels. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in an emerald green dress from Prabal Gurung. The Dhadak actor went for beachy waves to complement her outfit. (Instagram: Tanya Ghavri)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra was seen in London along with Nick Jonas clad in an Alejandra Alonso Rojas asymmetric, high-neck dress from the designer's Pre-Fall 2019 collection that was teamed with a faux fur overcoat from Boss. But it was her pointed toe sock boots from Yeezy Mafia that caught our attention. (Instagram: Mimi Cutrell)

