Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 2 – Dec 8)

While Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey exuded glam in their street style statements, Sara Ali Khan's traditional attire has left us impressed. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Priyanka Chopra looked lovely in a cream, sleeveless dress featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit from Ralph and Russo’s Pre SS’19 collection. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the outfit with a gold belt that helped break the monotony of the outfit.

MISS: For her red carpet style, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a beige, sweetheart neckline, embellished gown featuring a broad silver belt and a one-shoulder cape detail. We think she could have opted for something better. Even her messy updo and the dewy make-up palette couldn’t save the look.

HIT: Sara Ali Khan was clad in a pair of holographic, flared-legged pants from Topshop x Halpern that was teamed with a black, cut out shoulder, knotted crop top. What we really like is her neutral make-up palette and the curly hairdo that complemented her look.

HIT: Katrina Kaif was dressed in a golden Peter Pilotto metallic, cold-shoulder dress featuring ruffle detail on the hemline and a plunging neckline. Earrings from Black Balloon Jewellery with minimal make-up and curly hairdo rounded off her look well.

HIT: Kriti Kharbanda was seen in a Sabyasachi creation that included a candy-striped sari from the designer’s spring/summer’19 collection. She teamed with a black sleeveless blouse and a black signature belt, also by Sabyasachi.

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a blue, floral printed, wrap-over top featuring ruched sleeves. She styled it with a pair of ripped blue jeans and added a pop of colour to her look by teaming her outfit with red and yellow strappy heels.

HIT: Malaika Arora was spotted in a monochrome, faux leather outfit that left us completely floored. She dressed to impress in a pair of high-waist black pants teamed with a matching top, metallic boots and the monochrome bomber jacket that added that extra zing to her look.

HIT: Anushka Sharma was seen in a military look that included a pair of brown corduroy pants teamed with a monochrome pussycat bow blouse. Stylist Rufai further layered it with a red military cropped jacket from Polo by Ralph Lauren, which added an X-factor to her look.

HIT: Ananya Pandey was seen in a pair of red jeans teamed with a white long sleeves tee featuring a knotted detail. A pair of beige peep-toe heels and a gold chain were accessorised with her outfit.

HIT: Sara Ali Khan was seen in an embroidered and embellished ankle-length straight suit with a cut-out detail on the back. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an impressive job of keeping her look fuss-free and accessorising it with a pair of lovely earrings and golden pointed heels.

