Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Dec 16 – Dec 22)

While Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty showed how to nail monotone outfits, Ananya Panday's sequinned dress is a perfect party wear outfit. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefined elegance in a blush pink satin blazer from Massimo Dutti. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the look was kept understated. A pair of blue jeans from Diesel and pink flats completed the look. (Instagram: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan)

HIT: Ananya Panday looked stunning in a sequinned dress from the label Rixo. The look was accessorised with jewellery from Kajal Fabiani. Hair neatly tied in a ponytail and a nude palette of make-up completed the look. (Instagram: Ananya Panday)

MISS: Anushka Sharma recently stepped out in a Monisha Jaising gown that failed to hit the mark. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look was completed with a nude lipstick, smokey eyes, hair styled in soft waves. (Instagram: Style Cell)

HIT: Deepika Padukone opted for a blush pink satin jumpsuit from the label Maison Valentino. Stylist Shaleena Nathani kept the look simple yet elegant with her signature bun and nude makeup. (Instagram: Shalee Nathani)

HIT: Katrina Kaif picked an aubergine-coloured Peter Pilotto jumpsuit. We like how stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the look simple by opting for minimal accessories and let her outfit do the talking. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Shilpa Shetty was spotted in an orange-hued attire from Jacquemus featuring a lapel collared shirt and a matching, thigh-high slit skirt that was teamed with a pair of beige peep-toe heels. We also liked her light smokey eyes and her messy ponytail that complemented the look well. (Instagram: Sshilpa Shetty)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra was seen walking on the streets of NYC in her casual best along with her dog Diana Chopra. Styled by Mimi Cutrell, she wore a Wolford sweater with a Saks Potts furry jacket and white jeans. We like the pop of neon-green that added that extra zing to her outfit. (Instagram)

HIT: Alia Bhatt looked absolutely lovely in a pastel shade gown by Winnie Couture. The voluminous ruffle skirt made it a perfect wear for a red carpet event. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was kept simple, sans accessories. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Kangana Ranaut was seen in a sheer nude and grey dress from Alena Akhmadullina’s Fall 2018 collection. The outfit was cinched at the waist with a nude feathered belt and white pumps. We think she could have done better. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Janhvi Kapoor's recent look left us disappointed. The actor was seen in a Reem Acra maxi dress that didn’t match the actor’s style. The flaky make-up and the chokers made matters only worse. (Instagram: Tanya Ghavri)

