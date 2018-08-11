5 / 10

MISS: Shraddha Kapoor sported a boho look in a printed jumpsuit while attending a promotional event. Stylist Tanya Ghavri combined her flared legged outfit with a double buckle belt. While it did manage to break the monotony, the prints seemed way too over-the-top and confusing. Overall, we think Ghavri could have balanced it better. The oversized metallic earrings too failed to complement her look and those could better have been left out. Although one thing we did like about her look was the dutch braid styled by Amit Thakur, which added an interesting touch. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)