3 / 10

HIT: Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in a racy black mini with an extremely dangerous plunging neckline that she teamed with a black bralette and a pair of hoop earrings from Suhani Parekh’s collection. Even though it was something different from her regular choices, the actor managed to pull it off beautifully. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri deserves a round of applause for this. So does hairstylist Nikita Menon for creating the ‘sexy babe’ vibe with tousled beachy waves. We also like her subtle make-up with beautifully done eyes and just a touch of nude on her lips. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram)