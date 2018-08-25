7 / 10

HIT: Kajol has been keeping quite busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Helicopter Eela. And the 43-year-old has been experimenting quite a bit with her sartorial choices. She was seen doing the same as she was spotted wearing a hand printed shirt and woven skirt from Label Anushree. The shirt and skirt combination worked and so did the contrasting colour combination of blue and pink. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the ensemble was teamed with silver earrings, a statement ring and bangles from Silver Streak. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and a dazzling smile. (Source: Instagram)