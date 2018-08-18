7 / 10

HIT: Dressed in a monochrome outfit, Priyanka Chopra’s formal look had a very innovative and interesting touch to it. Her ensemble included a white satin shirt with balloon sleeves from Sergio Hudson that was styled with black trousers by Hellessy. What caught our attention was her pants featuring a matching long trail. Stylist duo Ami Patel and Sanjoy Kumar Dhauliya further accentuated it with a pair of black heels from Louboutin and statement earrings by Locolatte. For the make-up, a nude palette with a pop of red on the lips rounded out her look. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)