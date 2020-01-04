6 / 10

MISS: Deepika Padukone was recently seen in an oversized white shirt from the label Jacquemus. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it was teamed with a black corset from Dolce & Gabbana, and paired with slightly baggy jeans from Zara. The black and white combination is usually safe from any fashion faux pas but this look just did not come together. A sharper pair of jeans would have probably helped. However, having said that, the Piku actor has the innate ability to look effortlessly beautiful even when the look does not work for her. (Source: Varinder Chawla)