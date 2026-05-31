The Dead Sea is one of the world’s most unusual natural wonders. Famous for its surreal waters and salt-covered shores, it’s packed with fascinating science and history that make it far more than just a beautiful destination. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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It’s not actually a sea: Despite the name, the Dead Sea is technically a salt lake bordered by Jordan and Israel. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Almost nothing can survive in the water: Its extreme salt concentration makes it impossible for fish or aquatic plants to live there, which is exactly how it got the name “Dead Sea.” (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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You can float without trying: Its water is nearly 10 times saltier than most oceans, creating so much buoyancy that floating feels almost effortless. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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It’s one of the lowest places on Earth: The shoreline of the Dead Sea sits more than 430 meters below sea level, making it the lowest exposed point on the planet. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Its mud is world famous: The mineral-rich black mud from the Dead Sea is known for magnesium, calcium, and potassium, and has been used in skincare for centuries. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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It’s shrinking rapidly: The Dead Sea has been receding for decades because of reduced water flowing in from the Jordan River, making conservation efforts increasingly urgent. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )