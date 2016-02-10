12 / 16

Hadaka Matsuri, Japan (Feb 20): Hadaka Matsuri is also known as the naked festival of Japan. However, don't get misled by the nick name. Nobody is naked, only garbed in minimal clothing. Tens of thousands of Japanese men run through a pool of freezing water, before the main event where they compete against each other to catch hold of sticks thrown from the top of a temple by the priests. The winner gets the title of the 'lucky man'. In the 8th century, the belief that nakedness absorbs bad luck was common. A man was then selected and made to wade naked through a mass of people dying to transfer their bad luck onto him — before he got banished altogether. Over thousands of years, the concept got flipped to become the opposite of its tradition. (Source: Hiromy via Flickr)