Windows are more than architectural features. In many places, they frame history, art, and everyday life, becoming symbols in their own right. From palaces to paintings, here are six famous windows from around the world.
2 / 7
Hawa Mahal Windows, Jaipur, India: The Palace of Winds has 953 small jharokha windows. Designed for royal women to observe street life unseen, they allow constant airflow. The façade is one of India’s most recognisable sights.
3 / 7
Juliet’s Balcony Window, Verona, Italy: Associated with Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this window has become a romantic icon. Visitors gather below hoping for love and luck. Its fame lies in literary imagination rather than history.
4 / 7
Stained Glass Windows of Notre Dame, Paris: The rose windows of Notre Dame are masterpieces of Gothic art. Their intricate stained glass dates back to the thirteenth century. They tell biblical stories through colour and light.
5 / 7
The Blue Windows of Chefchaouen, Morocco: Chefchaouen is known for its blue washed buildings and painted windows. The windows reflect local tradition and climate wisdom. Together, they create one of the most photographed streetscapes in the world.
6 / 7
The Green Windows of Havana, Cuba: Havana’s colonial buildings feature tall windows with wooden shutters. Painted in soft greens and blues, they are both decorative and practical. These windows define the city’s visual identity.
7 / 7
The Windows of Casa Batlló, Barcelona, Spain: Havana’s colonial buildings feature tall windows with wooden shutters. Painted in soft greens and blues, they are both decorative and practical. These windows define the city’s visual identity.