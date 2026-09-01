One of the most shocking typos ever printed omitted the word “not” from the commandment “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” completely reversing its meaning. The printers were fined, and most copies were destroyed. (unsplash)
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NASA’s Costly Coding Error (1962): A tiny mistake in the Mariner 1 spacecraft code, often described as a missing hyphen, caused the rocket to veer off course and be destroyed shortly after launch, costing millions. (wikimedia commons)
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The “Dewey Defeats Truman” Headline (1948): A newspaper printed the wrong election result, declaring Thomas Dewey the winner over Harry Truman. The mistake became iconic when Truman held up the incorrect headline. (wikimedia commons)
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The “Wicked Bible” (1631): One of the most shocking typos ever printed omitted the word “not” from the commandment “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” completely reversing its meaning. The printers were fined, and most copies were destroyed. (wikimedia commons)
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The Dictionary’s “Ghost Word”; Dord: A non-existent word, “dord,” appeared in the dictionary due to a misunderstanding of an abbreviation. It remained there for years before being discovered as a mistake. (wikimedia commons)
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The Lincoln Memorial Engraving Mistake (1922): While carving Abraham Lincoln’s speech, an engraver mistakenly carved an “E” instead of an “F” in the word “FUTURE.” Though corrected, traces of the error can still be seen today. (wikimedia commons)
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The Typo That Created Google’s Name: The name “Google” came from a misspelling of “googol,” a mathematical term. The typo stuck and became one of the most recognisable brand names in the world. (facebook: Evan Carmichael)