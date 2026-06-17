Can someone truly die of a broken heart? While "dying of sadness" is often more legend than medical fact, history records several famous figures whose health rapidly declined after the loss of a loved one or a devastating personal tragedy. Here are six notable examples often associated with heartbreak and profound grief. (unsplash)
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Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen: After the death of her husband, William IV, Adelaide withdrew from public life. Though she lived for several years afterward, contemporaries often described her as profoundly affected by grief. (wikimedia commons)
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Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: One of the most famous modern examples, Reynolds died just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher. Family members remarked that she was heartbroken by the loss, leading many to associate her death with overwhelming grief. (wikimedia commons)
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Deborah Sampson: According to some historical accounts, Sampson's health deteriorated significantly following the death of her husband. While illness was the official cause, historians have noted the role grief may have played in her final years. (wikimedia commons)
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Johnny Cash: Following the death of his wife, June Carter Cash, in 2003, Cash's health rapidly declined. He died just four months later, prompting many to view the couple's story as one of history's great love affairs. (wikimedia commons)
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Mary Todd Lincoln: After enduring the deaths of three of her sons and witnessing the assassination of her husband, Abraham Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln struggled with intense grief for the remainder of her life. (wikimedia commons)
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Queen Victoria: The death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861 devastated Victoria. She spent decades in mourning, rarely appearing in public and never fully recovering emotionally. (wikimedia commons)