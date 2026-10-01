Long before camping became a popular leisure activity, several iconic figures found peace, inspiration, and even purpose in the wilderness. For them, time spent outdoors wasn’t just an escape, it shaped their ideas, leadership, and legacy.
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Ansel Adams: The famous photographer spent long periods camping in national parks to capture breathtaking landscapes, especially in Yosemite. (wikimedia commons)
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Ernest Hemingway: Hemingway enjoyed outdoor adventures like camping, fishing, and hunting, which often influenced the rugged themes in his writing. (wikimedia commons)
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Henry David Thoreau: Thoreau famously lived in a small cabin near Walden Pond, embracing simplicity and nature. His experiences inspired his classic work Walden. (wikimedia commons)
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John Muir: Muir spent much of his life exploring forests and mountains, often camping in the wild. His love for nature helped establish national parks. (wikimedia commons)
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Robert Falcon Scott: Scott led expeditions to Antarctica, enduring extreme conditions while camping in the harsh wilderness. His journeys remain some of the most famous in exploration history. (wikimedia commons)
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Theodore Roosevelt: An avid outdoorsman, Roosevelt loved camping, hunting, and exploring the wilderness. His passion for nature also led to major conservation efforts in the U.S. (wikimedia commons)