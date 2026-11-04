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Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the Human Computer, amazed the world with her extraordinary ability to solve complex mathematical problems in her head. From calculating the 23rd root of a 201-digit number to multiplying two 13-digit numbers in seconds, her achievements challenged the limits of human calculation. Here are six fascinating facts about the Indian mathematical prodigy. On her birthday today, here's a breakdown on her miraculous life full of numbers. (Source: Photo by express photoweb)