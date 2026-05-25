The Age of Dinosaurs, known as the Mesozoic Era, lasted for millions of years and shaped life on Earth in extraordinary ways. But beyond the giant reptiles we imagine, this era was full of surprising details that challenge what we think we know.
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Days Were Shorter Back Then: During the early dinosaur age, a day on Earth wasn’t 24 hours, it was closer to 23 hours because the planet rotated faster. Over millions of years, Earth’s rotation gradually slowed.
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Dinosaurs Didn’t Fully Go Extinct: While a massive asteroid impact ended most dinosaurs about 66 million years ago, not all disappeared. Some small, bird-like dinosaurs survived and evolved into the birds we see today.
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Dinosaurs Rose After a Massive Extinction: Dinosaurs didn’t dominate Earth right away. They emerged after the Permian Extinction wiped out about 90% of life, allowing new species, including dinosaurs to evolve and thrive.
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Dinosaurs Varied Greatly in Size: Not all dinosaurs were giants. Some were as small as birds, while others like the Argentinosaurus reached enormous sizes, taller than buildings and weighing over 100 tons.
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Many Dinosaurs Had Feathers: Contrary to popular belief, many dinosaurs weren’t scaly reptiles but had feathers. Some even looked more like birds than lizards, changing how scientists understand their appearance and behaviour.
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The “Dinosaur Era” Had Three Distinct Periods: Dinosaurs lived across the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, not just the Jurassic. Each era had different species and ecosystems, with many famous dinosaurs actually living in the Cretaceous.