What makes a country "old"? Historians often look at continuous sovereignty, cultural identity, and long-standing statehood. While borders have shifted and empires have risen and fallen, a handful of nations can trace their origins back many centuries. Here are six fascinating facts about some of the world's oldest countries. (unsplash)
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Egypt Preserved an Ancient Legacy: Home to one of the world's earliest civilizations, Egypt's history includes pharaohs, pyramids, and dynasties that flourished along the Nile thousands of years before the Common Era. (Wikimedia commons)
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Greece Shaped the Western World: Ancient Greece laid the foundations for democracy, philosophy, theater, and the Olympics. While the modern Greek state emerged in the 19th century, its cultural legacy stretches back millennia. (wikimedia commons)
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China Boasts One of the Oldest Continuous Civilizations: China's history stretches back thousands of years through successive dynasties. Despite political transformations, it has maintained a remarkably continuous cultural and civilizational identity. (wikimedia commons)
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Iran Was Once the Heart of Ancient Persia: Modern Iran traces its roots to the ancient Persian Empire, one of history's greatest civilizations. Its cultural heritage has endured through conquests, dynasties, and revolutions. (wikimedia commons)
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Japan Has the World's Oldest Monarchy: According to tradition, Japan's imperial line began in 660 B.C. with Emperor Jimmu. While historians debate the earliest dates, Japan's imperial family is recognized as the world's oldest continuing hereditary monarchy. (wikimedia commons)
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San Marino Is the World's Oldest Republic: Founded in A.D. 301 by a Christian stonemason named Saint Marinus, San Marino is widely considered the world's oldest surviving sovereign state and constitutional republic. Despite its tiny size, it has maintained its independence for over 1,700 years. (wikimedia commons)