William Wordsworth is one of the most celebrated poets of the Romantic era, known for his deep connection to nature and simple yet powerful language. But beyond his famous poems, his life holds many lesser known and fascinating details.
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“Daffodils” Was Inspired by a Walk: His famous poem I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud (commonly called Daffodils) was inspired by a real walk he took with his sister Dorothy, who also kept journals describing the scene.
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He Helped Launch Romanticism: Wordsworth, along with Samuel Taylor Coleridge, published Lyrical Ballads in 1798, a collection that marked the beginning of the Romantic movement in English literature.
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He Once Supported the French Revolution: As a young man, Wordsworth was deeply inspired by the French Revolution. However, his enthusiasm faded as the revolution turned violent.
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He Preferred Simple Language: Unlike many poets of his time, Wordsworth believed poetry should use everyday language. He wanted his work to be accessible and reflect real human emotions.
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He Spent Most of His Life in the Lake District: Wordsworth lived much of his life in England’s Lake District, a place that deeply influenced his poetry and is now closely associated with his legacy.
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He Was Britain’s Poet Laureate: In 1843, Wordsworth became the Poet Laureate. Interestingly, he initially declined the honour before eventually accepting it.