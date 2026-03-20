The Spring Equinox marks the moment when day and night are nearly equal worldwide. Signaling the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, this astronomical event has been celebrated across cultures for centuries. Here are some lesser-known facts about this fascinating phenomenon.
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What Exactly Is the Spring Equinox? The Spring Equinox occurs when the Sun is directly above the Earth’s equator. This results in almost equal hours of daylight and darkness worldwide.
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It Happens Twice a Year: An equinox occurs twice annually, once in March (spring in the Northern Hemisphere) and once in September (autumn). Both mark seasonal transitions.
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Day and Night Aren’t Perfectly Equal: Despite its name, day and night aren’t exactly 12 hours each. Atmospheric refraction and the Sun’s size make the day slightly longer than the night.
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Eggs Standing Upright: There’s a popular myth that you can balance an egg upright only on the equinox. In reality, you can do it any day with patience, it’s not caused by gravity changes.
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Celebrated Across Cultures: Festivals like Nowruz celebrate the equinox as a time of renewal and new beginnings. Many ancient cultures aligned rituals with this event.
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Ancient Monuments Align with It: Structures like Chichen Itza are aligned with the equinox. During this time, a shadow resembling a serpent appears on the pyramid steps.