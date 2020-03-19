1 / 11

About the place: You have seen it in movies, in songs, probably hummed along to the soulful 'Kasto Mazza He Relaima' from the movie Parineeta. And now, you are finally visiting the place. If this is your first time to the beautiful city of Darjeeling in West Bengal, then here is a carefully-curated guide for you. This beautiful hill station has an old-world charm to it, with its lush green tea plantations, breathtaking view of the mountains and a pleasant climate all through the year. What more, it is ideal for a romantic getaway, too. If you are looking to head out and explore the eastern part of the country, you should definitely begin with Darjeeling. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)