Places to visit: Keep in mind that Jaisalmer is a culturally-rich city with detailed corners. If you are a history enthusiast, you might have difficulty charting out an itinerary, given the many tourist hot-spots that this city has. As such, here is a quick itinerary of places that you cannot absolutely miss. Start with Jaisalmer Fort, which was built in the year 1156 by King Rawal Jaisal. Magically rising from the dunes, the colossal fort is worth every minute of your time. It offers an impressive panoramic view of the entire city. It is also one of the largest forts in the world, often referred to as 'Sonar Qila' meaning the 'fort that is made of gold'. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)