About the place: Often referred to as the 'White Desert of India', Kutch is a surreal stretch of pristine white land in the state of Gujarat. It used to be a princely state that continues to hold on to its past grandeur. It stretches along the Tropic of Cancer, from Rajasthan to the edge of Pakistan, meeting with the Arabian Sea. Covering a little over 45,000 sq km, it is geographically considered to be one of India's largest districts. The place comes to life, especially around this time of the year, with a decent tourist footfall and the Rann Festival. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)