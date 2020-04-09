3 / 7

Mount Everest, Nepal: Are you dying to see the mighty mountains -- the world's highest peak at the border between Nepal and China? Now is the time when you can do it from the safety of your house. You can explore Mount Everest's south base camp in Nepal, at an altitude of 5,380 metres, using an interactive map on Google Earth. Using this, you will be able to see the snow-covered peaks like you were there in person, the prayer flags, among other things. You will not want to miss this experience. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)