1 / 9

About the place: While it is not commonplace to plan a trip to the hills and the mountains in winters, it is not unheard of. The Himalayan ranges are beautiful all throughout the year, and especially in winters, when they are cloaked in a thick layer of snow. Manali is situated in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The lovers' paradise or India's 'honeymoon capital' -- as it is popularly called -- is nestled between the slopes of Pir Panjal and the Dhauladhar ranges. It is located in the Kullu district, and is believed to have been named after the Hindu law-giver Manu. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)