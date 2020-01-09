9 / 10

Ram Raja Temple: This is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site that witnesses visitors in large numbers every year. Besides Raja Ram, the temple has idols of Sita, Laxman, Maharaj Sugreev, Narsingh Bhagwan and Hanumaan. Lord Ram is seen sitting in padmasan, with a sword in his right hand and a shield in the other. (Source: bag_on_back/Instagram)