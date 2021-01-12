1 / 8

Of the many interesting forts and palaces, the Shaniwar Wada fort in Pune draws tourists from all corners of the country. This historical fortification was built in the year 1736, when the Maratha Empire was teeming with victories. And, as is the case with many of India's forts and monuments, this one, too, faded with time. What remains now, are glimpses and remnants of a glorious past. As the fort reopened to tourists once again on January 6, 2021 -- after many months in pandemic-induced limbo -- we take a look at its history, as part of this week's Express Wanderlust. Scroll down.