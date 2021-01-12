Must Read
- Citing law and order situation, Centre moves SC against tractor march on R-day
- Khattar, Dushyant to meet Shah today, JJP calls MLAs to Delhi
- Sovan at roadshow: Mamata forced me to tell a bunch of lies
- India staring at food crisis due to BJP: Mamata Banerjee
- Slamming Centre over protests and process, SC suggests stay on farm laws, panel for talks
- Staying the law: courts have been very cautious
- Bird flu triggers fresh fears, prices of chicken, eggs crash
- 2017 rules not contrary to Act... not confiscation but seizure: Govt to SC
Express Wanderlust: Pune’s Shaniwar Wada fort reopens; learn more about its historyJanuary 12, 2021 12:54:06 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Pak, China form potent threat, ready to meet any eventuality: Army Chief
- Political dynasty biggest enemy of democracy, says PM Modi
- EntertainmentNot a dull moment in Master: Malavika Mohanan
- EntertainmentKritika Kamra: I haven’t seen anything like Tandav made in India
- TrendingDog shakes hands, 'blesses' devotees at Maharashtra temple
- TrendingBakery celebrates COVID-19 vaccine drive in Germany with syringe-shaped cakes
- SportsThe abstinent warrior: It’s time Pujara’s method gets its just due
- SportsPant won’t change, people will learn to accept him: Kaif
- OpinionWhy siege of Capitol in Washington DC resonates closer home, carries lessons for us all
- Quixplained: What is bird flu and how does it spread?
- TechnologyCES 2021 Day 1 recap: All the highlights from the world's biggest tech show