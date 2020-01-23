13 / 13

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: The city of Jaisalmer is a little unique from other desert lands in Rajasthan. The golden architecture adds a different charm to this sand city. Jaisalmer is ideal for honeymooners in January as the temperature is chilly and winter morning sun just adds to it. Before you drive away to the desert for some adventure rides, take a boat ride in the famous Gadisar Lake or try the ‘dal-bati choorma’ to soothe your taste buds. You could also camp in one of the luxury tents at the Thar Desert, enjoy a camel safari and rejoice some folk music performances in the evening. (Source: Booking.com)