About the place: The state which is known for its forts and palaces, and celebrated for its desert, is also equally known for its only hill station. Mount Abu in Rajasthan is just the kind of weekend respite you are looking for. It is quite a popular tourist attraction, with the stunning Dilwara temple calling out to tourists to come visit it. Mount Abu is ideal for nature lovers, history buffs, and couples seeking some quietude. You cannot miss this place, and if you haven't visited it yet, here is why you should. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)