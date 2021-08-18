1 / 10

Founded in 1814, Indian Museum is the earliest and the largest multipurpose museum in the Asia-Pacific region of the world. With rare collections of antiques, armours and ornaments, fossils, skeletons, mummies and Mughal paintings, this museum was founded by the Asiatic Society of Bengal in Kolkata, and is the ninth oldest museum in the world. In this week's Express Wanderlust, we take a tour of this place, especially since it has opened its doors for visitors after a gap of several months.