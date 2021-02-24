1 / 12

If one were to have an aerial view of the recent activities on the blanketed slopes of Kashmir's Sonamarg, tourists would appear as little black dots on the pristine-white snow. The city in central Kashmir re-opened for tourists after a really long time -- having been in a state of lockdown because of the pandemic -- on February 23. As such, they were photographed enjoying sledge rides at the picturesque spot and also doing other touristy activities. Scroll down to see the entire gallery.