About the place: This ancient city in Bihar is considered to be the academic jewel of India. Nalanda houses one of the oldest residential universities in the world. Although it is in ruins, the revered Buddhist monastery continues to interest and draw tourists year after year. It is said to be located in the kingdom of Magadha, or present-day Bihar. Nalanda once thrived under the Gupta Empire. In its prime, the university welcomed students from near and far, especially from China, Korea and Central Asia. And apart from Buddhism, Nalanda has been an important centre for Hinduism and Jainism, too. The UNESCO has already declared it to be a World Heritage Site, and if you are planning on visiting it, here is a quick guide for you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)