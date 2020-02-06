1 / 9

About the place: This splendid town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in Madhya Pradesh. Tourists and residents call Khajuraho an architectural masterpiece. Around the world, Khajuraho is known and celebrated for its beautiful temples that have erotic carvings on them. It is believed that the town — located in the Bundelkhand region — depicts and derives its culture from the medieval period. The Hindu and Jain temples in the region display love, both innocent and passionate. The temples are believed to have been built between 950 and 1050 AD. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)