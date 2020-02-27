1 / 10

About the place: The land of colours, culture and religion, Mathura is on the must-visit list of almost every globetrotter. This city in Uttar Pradesh is celebrated, because it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Vishnu incarnate, Krishna. As such, you will find things of historical and mythological significance in every nook and corner of the city. This place particularly intrigues visitors because the prison/dungeon wherein Lord Krishna is believed to have taken birth at the stroke of midnight amid lashing rains and thunder, continues to exist and is open for tourists to come and visit. The city has many temples, big and small, and promises to satiate the soul of every religious and spiritual seeker. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)