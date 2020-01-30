1 / 9

About the place: The ancient city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is located on the banks of the Narmada river. An interesting tourist destination, it is often hailed as the the "land of glittering marble rocks". The city is celebrated for its stunning ghats, waterfalls, historical and cultural richness and relevance, and its marble art. Learn more about the wonders of the place in the following pictures. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)