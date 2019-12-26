1 / 8

About the place: Gokarna is a small temple town situated on the coast of Karwar in the state of Karnataka. To call it beautiful will be a huge understatement. It is said that Gokarna provides a different experience to different people. Some tourists come here for salvation, others seek relaxation. Here, the residing deity is Lord Shiva, and the town temple is believed to house the original image of Lord Shiva's linga, called 'Atmalinga'. The town is also hailed as one of the seven most important Hindu pilgrimage centers. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)