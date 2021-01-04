7 / 9

It is said that in 1508 AD, when Emperor Akbar had entered the Valley, he had spent a few days at Baramulla, and according to 'Tarikh-e-Hassan', the city had been decorated as if it were a bride. Emperor Jahangir also stayed at Baramulla during his visit to Kashmir in 1620 AD. It was in the 15th century that Baramulla became important to Muslims. A famous saint Syed Janbaz Wali -- who had visited the Valley along with his companions in 1421 AD -- had chosen Baramulla as the centre of his mission, and after his death, he was buried here. His shrine attracts pilgrims from all over the Valley. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)