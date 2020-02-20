1 / 8

About the place: Puri in Odisha is considered to be one of the four most sacred places for Hindus. This pilgrimage site is thronged by visitors year after year — tourists who want to visit the majestic temples, soak up the beauty of the beaches, and enjoy beautiful sunsets. This beach city is located on coastline near Bay of Bengal, and is a must-visit place for travellers coming in from West Bengal. The place is also considered to be the resting place of Lord Shiva, its heritage and history dating back to the 3rd century BC. In fact, Puri, along with Konark and Bhubaneshwar complete the 'Golden Triangle' of Odisha. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)