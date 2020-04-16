1 / 8

Once again, we bring you a list of places that you can travel to virtually, from the safety of your house. A lockdown is in place in many countries, but people are still looking to satisfy their wanderlust. They will not be disappointed because many places — museums, national parks, heritage monuments, etc. — have begun to organise virtual tours now. This week, we take you to places inside the country. Scroll down to find out more. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)