In the city of Pune in Maharashtra, is the famous Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, which was established long before independence, in the year 1920. The museum contains a rare anthology of Indian artifacts, and is the one-man collection of the late Dr DG Kelkar (1896 -1990), or 'Kaka', as he was fondly referred to. In this week's Express Wanderlust, we learn more about the museum, which recently reopened to visitors. Read on. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)