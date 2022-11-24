Exhibition pays ode to wildlife with realistic and abstract works
November 24, 2022 4:00:29 pm
Updated : November 23, 2022 5:16:11 pm
A new art exhibition features the best of wildlife with realistic and abstract artworks; Untamed (Source: Sushma Jain)
An artwork by Shivani Dugar titled 'It's So Magical'. (Source: Shivani Dugar)
Sushma Jain’s passion for wildlife finds expression in her realistic paintings; Lost Paradise (Source: Sushma Jain)
The exhibit will showcase a large collection of oil paintings by both the artists; Shivani Dugar's Only in The Wild (Source: Shivani Dugar)
Sharp realism and abstract symbolism come together in this unique show where both artists share a common love for nature, notes the press statement; A Brother like No other. (Source: Sushma Jain)
Artwork titled 'Take The Plunge'. (Source: Sushma Jain)
The exhibition, starting November 23, will be displayed until November 28, 2022 at Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai from 11 am to 7 pm; Shivani Dugar's The Travelled Path (Source: Shivani Dugar)
Shivani Dugar's Love In The Morning (Source: Shivani Dugar)
An artwork titled Only you can be you. (Source: Sushma Jain)
Shivani Dugar’s enigmatic abstract art brings out the delightful and vibrant moods of nature; Under The Laughing Sky (Source: Shivani Dugar)
Artwork by Shivani Dugar titled Chasing To The River (Source: Shivani Dugar)
According to the press statement, Sushma Jain stays dedicated to animal welfare, protection and wildlife conservation, to the extent that she is constructing a Veterinary Hospital in Lonavala where healthcare will be provided to all animals in need of medical help; Artwork titled Always Remember (Source: Sushma Jain)